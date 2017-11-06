26 DEAD IN TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING- GUNMAN DEAD LISTEN LIVE NOW/  LATEST INFORMATION 

More Kmart Stores Slated To Close Across Country Including 3 In Michigan

DETROIT (WWJ) – Three more Kmart stores are scheduled to close in Michigan. The word comes from officials at Sears Holding Corporation, who’ve announced the closure of an addition 63 stores across the U.S.

The list includes the KMart on Garfield in Clinton Township, along with Kmart stores in Mt. Pleasant and Battle Creek.

Last month, Sears announced that it was shuttering the Kmart in St. Clair Shores on Harper Avenue.

The closures are part of a larger cost-cutting move for Sears Holdings — with another 45 Sears and 18 Kmart stores targeted for closure in early 2018. This in addition to 350 Sears and Kmart stores already closed in 2017.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to bring in more customers, Sears has put the merchandise in it’s entire Sear’s stores on sale up to 50 percent leading up to Thanksgiving.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch