26 DEAD IN TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING- GUNMAN DEAD LISTEN LIVE NOW/  LATEST INFORMATION 

No Criminal Investigation After Unclaimed Cremains Found

ATHENS, Mich. (AP) – Officials say the discovery of about three dozen boxes of cremated remains in southern Michigan after the death of a funeral director isn’t being investigated as a potential criminal matter.

Calhoun County Medical Examiner Dr. Joyce DeJong says the family of Joy Spencer Spoor discovered the cremains in storage after her Oct. 14 death. Spoor was a former owner of Spencer Family Funeral Home in Athens, a village about 110 miles west of Detroit.

The funeral home was sold in a bankruptcy auction in 2015. The property is being cleared for redevelopment. DeJong says families are being notified about the unclaimed remains.

Phil Douma, executive director of the Michigan Funeral Directors Association, tells the Battle Creek Enquirer that it’s common for funeral homes to have unclaimed remains.

Fiat-Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne had lawyered up for the UAW training center corruption probe. He was questioned last summer by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in downtown Detroit with his attorney present.

Marchionne has not been charged in the $4.5 million scandal that surfaced in July.

A Fiat-Chrysler vice president has been indicted for sending kickbacks to UAW officials.

It’s not known what Marchionne told investigators during the meeting in which he appeared voluntarily.

The probe has since expanded to include a General Motors board member and training centers funded by all three Detroit automakers.

 

