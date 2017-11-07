Ypsilanti Man Charged With Murder Of Inkster Man Found Dead In Driveway

INKSTER (WWJ) – A 41-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of an Inkster man.
Lonnie Edward Hodges, III of Ypsilanti was arraigned in 22nd District Court in Tuesday on the murder charge, as well as one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of felony firearm.
A judge ordered that he be held without bond.
According to Michigan State Police, Hodges shot 34-year-old Mickael James Easterling several times, leaving him to die next to his vehicle in the driveway of his home in the 28000 block of Parkwood Street in Inskter.
As far as a motive for the killing, police said it may have concerned “a domestic issue.”
Michigan Department of Corrections records show Hodges has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2002, including convictions for assault with intent to do great bodily harm, auto theft and bank robbery. After serving time for several crimes, he was released from prison in February of 2015.
Hodges remains in the Wayne County Jail awaiting further court proceedings.