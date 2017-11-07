Ferndale Police: Is This Gun Real Or Fake? [PHOTO]

FERNDALE (WWJ) – Was the gun pointed at people in Ferndale, real or fake?
Police already know the answer, but they tweeted a photo of a firearm and asked their followers if they could tell if the gun was real or fake?
Officers confiscated the weapon from a 14-year-old who was pointing it at someone in a city park. A witness called police about the situation, but also cautioned that the gun might be fake.
As it turns out, police say the weapon was an airsoft gun — but the orange tip at the end of the barrel, use to signify its not a real firearm, was colored black.
The kid with the gun avoided charges, as well as a deadly confrontation with responding officers.