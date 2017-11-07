Five Best TD Celebrations Through First Half Of NFL Season [VIDEO]

Much was expected when the NFL announced its relaxed celebration rules prior to the 2017 season — “I like it, I like it,” said a smiling Marvin Jones at the time — and the players have delivered.

The Lions have been especially creative in the end zone, from jumping rope to playing ping pong to dropping the people’s elbow.

With the season at its halfway point, here are the five best touchdown celebrations we’ve seen.

5. Torrey Smith of the Eagles Goes Yard

Week 5: The Eagles stage a home run, featuring pitcher Nelson Agholor, batter Torrey Smith and three umpires (because why not?) in Carson Wentz, LeGarrette Blount and Zach Ertz.

Eagles Home Run celebration was better than the Vikings Duck Duck Goose. IMO. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/9yd6yfSFxr — Justin Lever (@JustinLever2) October 10, 2017

(They went back to the well in Week 7, this time with an actual pitch.)

4. Vikings Play Duck, Duck, Goose

Week 5: Led by Kyle Rudolph, the Vikings organize an impromptu game of Duck, Duck, Goose. (Stefon Diggs apparently doesn’t know the rules.)

: RT barstooltweetss: This duck, duck, goose celebration is Top 5 pic.twitter.com/QgZrfzLFvx #vikings — Mickey Hayes (@BigVikingzFan) October 11, 2017

3. Steelers Play Hide-And-Go-Seek

If any team rivals the Lions in the celebration department, it’s the Steelers. They’ve bench-pressed, they’ve locked up “stolen” bikes and they’ve paid homage to Dragon Ball Z.

Week 5: Juju Smith-Schuster and Le’Veon Bell play hide-and-go-seek.

The Steelers "Hide and Seek" celebration is the best. pic.twitter.com/ZOFHKLvjwF — Best Tweet (@BestTwlt) October 29, 2017

2. Lions Break Out Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots

Week 9: Golden Tate and Ameer Abdullah control Marvin Jones and Eric Ebron in a real-life game of Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em.

Touchdown celebration of the year goes to the Lions. pic.twitter.com/DXaR5A2HVs — John Ketchum (@Ketchcast) November 7, 2017

1. Chiefs Have A Potato-Sack Race

Week 9: Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Demarcus Robinson race across the end zone in imaginary potato sacks. Kelce, the touchdown scorer, wins.

#Chiefs TE Travis Kelce with the potato sack race touchdown celebration pic.twitter.com/pouv5bdkAe — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 5, 2017

That was all in Act One. Who knows what we’ll see in Act Two.