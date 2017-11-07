Five Best TD Celebrations Through First Half Of NFL Season [VIDEO]

Much was expected when the NFL announced its relaxed celebration rules prior to the 2017 season — “I like it, I like it,” said a smiling Marvin Jones at the time — and the players have delivered.
The Lions have been especially creative in the end zone, from jumping rope to playing ping pong to dropping the people’s elbow.
With the season at its halfway point, here are the five best touchdown celebrations we’ve seen.
5. Torrey Smith of the Eagles Goes Yard
Week 5: The Eagles stage a home run, featuring pitcher Nelson Agholor, batter Torrey Smith and three umpires (because why not?) in Carson Wentz, LeGarrette Blount and Zach Ertz.
(They went back to the well in Week 7, this time with an actual pitch.)
4. Vikings Play Duck, Duck, Goose
Week 5: Led by Kyle Rudolph, the Vikings organize an impromptu game of Duck, Duck, Goose. (Stefon Diggs apparently doesn’t know the rules.)
3. Steelers Play Hide-And-Go-Seek
If any team rivals the Lions in the celebration department, it’s the Steelers. They’ve bench-pressed, they’ve locked up “stolen” bikes and they’ve paid homage to Dragon Ball Z.
Week 5: Juju Smith-Schuster and Le’Veon Bell play hide-and-go-seek.
2. Lions Break Out Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots
Week 9: Golden Tate and Ameer Abdullah control Marvin Jones and Eric Ebron in a real-life game of Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em.
1. Chiefs Have A Potato-Sack Race
Week 9: Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Demarcus Robinson race across the end zone in imaginary potato sacks. Kelce, the touchdown scorer, wins.
That was all in Act One. Who knows what we’ll see in Act Two.