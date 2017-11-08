CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Auburn Fires Indicted Basketball Assistant Chuck Person

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn has fired associate head basketball coach Chuck Person, who has been indicted on federal bribery, conspiracy and fraud charges.

The university announced the move Wednesday, a day after Person and seven others were indicted by a federal grand jury in New York City.

An Auburn statement says Person “is no longer an employee. As such, this is in the hands of the criminal justice system.”

Schools officials say he was fired before the indictment. The 53-year-old Person had been suspended without pay following his arrest in September.

His attorney, Theresa Trzaskoma, said Tuesday that Person didn’t commit any crimes. Person allegedly received $91,500 in bribes to steer Auburn players to Pittsburgh financial adviser Marty Blazer when they turn pro. Person told Blazer he gave $18,500 of that to the families of two Auburn players, according to a federal complaint.

Auburn is indefinitely holding out center Austin Wiley and forward Danjel Purifoy, citing “potential eligibility issues.”
More college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

