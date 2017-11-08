Olympic Club Gets PGA Championship And Ryder Cup

By DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer

The Olympic Club in San Francisco is leaving its U.S. Open heritage to host the PGA Championship in 2028 and the Ryder Cup in 2032.

The announcement Wednesday adds to the growing list of major golf events on the West Coast, which typically have stronger television ratings because they can be shown in prime time on the East Coast.

The PGA of America is bringing the Ryder Cup back to California for the first time since 1959 when it was held in Palm Springs. The PGA Championship will be in San Francisco twice over an eight-year period — Harding Park in 2020 and Olympic in 2028.

It was the first of a series of announcements over the next month that fills in the PGA Championship schedule for the next decade.

