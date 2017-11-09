Police Investigating After Man Found On Fire In Port Huron

Jamie and Stoney Red Wings Ticket GiveawayJamie and Stoney have your chance to win Red Wings Tickets. Listen from 6:00 am - 10:00 am on Thursday, November 16 for your chance to win tickets to see the Detroit Red Wings vs Buffalo on November 17 at Little Caesars Arena.

Michigan Opera Theatre The Nutcracker Giveaway, 11/15/17

Jamie and Stoney Red Wings Ticket GiveawayListen to Jamie and Stoney on Wednesday, November 15 from 6:00 am - 10:00 am for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Detroit Red Wings vs Calgary on November 15.

Jamie and Stoney Lions Ticket GiveawayJamie and Stoney and Miller Lite are giving listeners the chance to win Detroit Lions tickets. Listen to Jamie and Stoney on Wednesday, November 15 from 6:00 am - 10:00 am for your chance to win four tickets to see the Lions vs Minnesota on Thanksgiving Day.