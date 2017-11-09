Police Investigating After Man Found On Fire In Port Huron

PORT HURON (WWJ) – A lot of questions remain as Port Huron police continue to investigate how and why a man was found on fire in Port Huron.
Authorities say witness found the man engulfed in flames Wednesday afternoon, as he appeared from an alcove near a church in the area of 11th Street and Ward.
Sparking to Port Huron’s WPHM radio Thursday morning, Port Huron Police Sgt. Brian Kerrrigan said neighbors rushed to the man’s aid, then calling for emergency assistance.
Police, fire and EMS responded to the scene.
“He was found to have burns basically from head to toe,” Kerrigan said. “He was transferred to McLaren Hospital and later transferred to a Detroit-area hospital with severe burns, in critical condition.”
No one else was injured and, Kerrigan said, there is no indication at this time that anyone else was involved in the incident. It’s still unknown at whether the man set himself ablaze intentionally or accidentally, and how he did it.
The man’s name was not released.