Man Shot Dead In Broad Daylight In Northwest Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are investigating a murder that took place in broad daylight on the city’s northwest side.

It happened around 8 a.m. Thursday at the Greenfield Penthouse Apartments on Greenfield Road near 7 Mile Road.

A man who lives at the complex was outside in the parking area when he was gunned down and shot at least once. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Reporting live from the scene, WWJ’s Vickie Thomas said the victim’s boots were left behind in the parking area. A small pool of what’s suspected to be the victim’s blood was also visible in the parking lot.

Shanteria Johnson said the victim collapsed in front of her vehicle and told her to call 911.

“I freaked out. I freaked out. I ain’t never seen that before, like, I ain’t never seen nobody get shot like that,” she said.

A man shot outside the Greenfield Penthouse Apts in #Detroit this morning. @detroitpolice are on the scene. I'm live on @WWJ950 @CBSDetroit at 9:30am. pic.twitter.com/OR5Lnp8aaf — Vickie Thomas (@VickiethomasWWJ) November 9, 2017

Yolanda Dennis said she heard two gunshots before she came out and saw the victim laying on the ground.

“It’s crazy. It’s just crazy,” she said. “And that guy doesn’t bother anybody. The coolest guy you ever wanted to meet. Never bothered anybody. I think he’s 49. He’s a young man. I just don’t understand that. I can’t see it.”

Police remain on the scene.

No arrests have been made and a suspect description has not yet been released.

A motive for the shooting is not known at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.