Reports: Infant Killed In Double Murder-Suicide

KALAMAZOO (WWJ) – Police are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide in west Michigan that may involve an infant.

Multiple reports indicate that three people — a man, a woman, and a baby — were fatally shot in the front yard of a home in Kalamazoo around 6:40 a.m. Thursday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, however, will only confirm that they found multiple victims suffering gunshot wounds. They say the suspect is accounted for and there is no danger to the public.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding is asked to contact police at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

