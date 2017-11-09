Teen Missing Since Monday Left Home After Argument With Family

DETROIT (WWJ) –  Detroit police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

missing 2 carityay mathews Teen Missing Since Monday Left Home After Argument With Family

Carityay Mathews.

Carityay Mathews was last seen Monday at her home on Archdale Street, near the Southfield Freeway. Mathews is said to have left around 3:30 p.m. after an argument with her grandmother over the teen being suspended from school.

According to police Mathews is in good physical condition, but suffers from mental illness. She is described as a black female with blonde hair.

Anyone who may have seen Mathews or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at (313) 596-5640 or 313-596-5800.

