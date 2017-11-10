Salvation Army Kicks Off Red Kettle Campaign; Bell Ringers Needed

DETROIT (WWJ) – The familiar ringing of bells and sights of red kettles are returning to stores across metro Detroit.

The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign kicks off Friday with a goal of raising $7.85 million. All funds raised are used for services to help those in need throughout the year in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties.

From now through the end of December, bell ringers will be accepting donations to The Salvation Army’s signature red kettles outside of metro Detroit storefronts.

The Salvation Army says the biggest need right now is for volunteer bell-ringers. All volunteer opportunities are posted at ringbell.org, where individuals and groups can choose the most convenient time and location to ring a bell.

The Salvation Army uses $.87 of every dollar raised to provide direct services to people in need each and every day of the year. Red Kettle donations made during the campaign are vital in ensuring the nonprofit organization can continue providing nearly 2.6 million meals and more than 663,000 nights of shelter annually. Red Kettle funding helps ensure The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit can provide more than just food and shelter to those in need throughout southeast Michigan, including:

• Providing outdoor and educational opportunities for at-risk youth through after-school and The Salvation Army Outdoors programs

• Empowering individuals and families to work towards self-sufficiency through Pathway of Hope

• Helping individuals trapped in a life of human trade through an anti-human trafficking

• Addressing the needs of those facing substance abuse through the Harbor Light’s drug and alcohol treatment program

• Resolving legal issues affecting low-income families, individuals and U.S. veterans through The Salvation Army William Booth Legal Aid Clinic

• Assisting first responders and victims of natural and man-made disasters through The Salvation Army Eastern Michigan Division’s Emergency Disaster Services

• Teaching important life skills to children through character building programs and music/dance instruction.

For more information, visit salmich.org.