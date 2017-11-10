Jerry Jones: Objection To Goodell Deal Not About Elliott Ban

By SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Pro Football Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says his objection to a contract extension for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is not because of star running back Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension over alleged domestic violence.

Jones said on his radio show Friday he wants all 32 owners to have a chance to approve the deal being negotiated between Goodell and the compensation committee that includes six owners. Jones is not on the committee.

The NFL has said owners already voted unanimously to extend Goodell’s contract and authorize the committee to work out the deal. Jones said circumstances have changed since that May vote, including the escalation of the protests involving the national anthem.

Jones also said “behavioral policies” have been an issue since May. Elliott was suspended in August.
