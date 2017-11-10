Firefighters Control Massive Blaze Home In Farmington Hills

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – Fire quickly spread through home in Farmington Hills overnight, leaving a cloud of smoke that could be seen miles away.

The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. Friday at a two-story home on Green Meadows Circle, just south of 12 Mile Road between Inkster and Middle Belt.

Reporting live from the scene, WWJ’s Charlie Langton said flames were shooting out of the roof of the home. Smoke from the fire is so thick, it could be seen from far away on I-696.

Firefighters quickly responded to the home and contained the blaze, which appears to have started on an upper level.

No injuries at home fire in Farmington Hills on Green Meadow Circle. Flames from the roof could be seen from I 696. @WWJ950 @FOX2Detroit pic.twitter.com/kBl7XNn7kl — Charlie Langton (@charlielangton) November 10, 2017

Three people live in the house, but they weren’t at home when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported.

A cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

