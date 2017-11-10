Police: Oakland County Mom Drove Drunk, Crashed With Babies In Backseat

TROY (WWJ) – A Troy woman was arrested on multiple charges after police say she drove drunk, crashing several times — with her two infant children in the backseat.

The 39-year-old was arrested October 30, after 911 callers told Troy police the driver of a white 2007 Chevy Trailblazer had fled the scene of a crash  on Crooks Road, near W. Square Lake Road. After that, police say, the same driver drove over several medians and struck two parked cars. She drove away again, but crashed into a tree.

That’s where police found her, but the woman tried to drive away again, driving over a parking lot island at the Hampton Inn, on Big Beaver Road, where she struck another parked vehicle. Police ordered the driver to stop, and she parked the SUV.

Police said the woman, who appeared “confused, unsteady on her feet, and was slurring her speech,” admitted she’d be drinking alcohol. She failed a field sobriety test, refused a breathalyzer test and was taken into custody.

Her two babies, who were uninjured, were placed in their father’s custody.

It was later found the woman hadthree misdemeanor warrants out for her arrest for failing to appear in court, police said.

The suspect is charged with the following: Failure to Stop and Identify at an Accident, Child Endangerment – Occupants Less than the Age of 16, Driving While License Suspended – 2nd Offense, and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol – 2nd Offense, pending the results of a blood alcohol test.

The woman’s name was not immediate released as she awaits an arraignment.

