Semi-Truck Fire Results In Closure Of I-275 Southbound Lanes

NEW BOSTON (WWJ) — Parts of I-275 have reopened after experiencing a total shut down earlier tonight because of a vehicle fire.
A semi-truck that caught on fire resulted in lane closures on southbound I-275 at Sibley. However, it now appears traffic is getting by on the left shoulder.
The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Friday. Reports indicate the driver of the semi-truck was able to escape the fire without any injuries.
Traffic had been forced to exit at Eureka Road while officials were dealing with this incident. From there one possible detour route is taking westbound Eureka Road to southbound Huron River/Waltz. Take that to eastbound Sibley where you can rejoin southbound I-275.
Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBS Detroit for more updates on this incident.