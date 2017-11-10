Traffic, I-275, Semi-Fire

Semi-Truck Fire Results In Closure Of I-275 Southbound Lanes

Filed Under: I-275, Semi-Fire, traffic

NEW BOSTON (WWJ) — Parts of I-275 have reopened after experiencing a total shut down earlier tonight because of a vehicle fire.

A semi-truck that caught on fire resulted in lane closures on southbound I-275 at Sibley. However, it now appears traffic is getting by on the left shoulder.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Friday. Reports indicate the driver of the semi-truck was able to escape the fire without any injuries.

Traffic had been forced to exit at Eureka Road while officials were dealing with this incident. From there one possible detour route is taking westbound Eureka Road to southbound Huron River/Waltz. Take that to eastbound Sibley where you can rejoin southbound I-275.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBS Detroit for more updates on this incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch