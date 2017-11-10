Traverse City, Michigan, opioids, submerged minivan

Traverse City Woman In Submerged Minivan Had Taken Drugs

Filed Under: Michigan, Opioids, submerged minivan, Traverse City
(credit: istock)

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Northern Michigan police say a woman whose body was found in a submerged minivan tested positive for several opioids and other drugs.

Traverse City police Capt. Keith Gillis said Friday that drowning has been ruled the cause of death of 22-year-old Morgan Victoria Fawn Elmer of Traverse City. A fisherman found the van in the Boardman River on Oct. 3.

Gillis says investigators believe Elmer may have driven the van into a parking lot at a boat launch, fell asleep and then mistakenly drove down the boat launch into the river.

Toxicology reports note Elmer tested positive for anti-anxiety and anti-seizure medication and multiple opioid painkillers.

Gillis said criminal charges are unlikely in the case.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch