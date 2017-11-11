Ohio State Player Celebrates With Fans Following Ejection Versus MSU [VIDEO]

You won’t find a player more enthused after being ejected from a game than Ohio State’s Dre’Mont Jones on Saturday versus Michigan State.

The defensive tackle, who was tossed for targeting quarterback Brian Lewerke, ran down the Ohio State sideline and along the back of the end zone, high-fiving fans in the front row and band members on the field. Before he exited via the Buckeyes’ tunnel, he pumped up the crowd with the patented O-H-I-O signal.

Dre'Mont Jones went out in style, at least. pic.twitter.com/GS2WriPldF — Eleven Warriors (@11W) November 11, 2017

It helped, of course, that Ohio State was already ahead 35-0 in what would become a 48-3 win. And Jones likely knew that because his ejection occurred in the first half rather than the second he won’t be suspended for the first half of next week’s game versus Illinois.

Dre'Mont Jones got ejected for targeting, and then he threw up the O-H as he left the game pic.twitter.com/XMPNLChUor — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 11, 2017

All in all, there was very little fallout from Jones’ ejection, including the fact that Lewerke popped right back up after the hit.

Dre'Mont Jones' day comes to an end on this hit. pic.twitter.com/SKOfZ4CgEB — Eleven Warriors (@11W) November 11, 2017

Per the NCAA rulebook, targeting is defined by either a hit with the crown of the helmet or a hit to the head or neck of a defenseless opponent. Jones’ infraction fell in the latter category, as Lewerke was in the process of throwing a pass, and the officials ejected him after review.

The Buckeyes have had four players ejected for targeting this season, and coach Urban Meyer wasn’t happy about it afterward. But he declined to attribute it to a lack of awareness on the part of the players.

“I was very upset about that. Of course they’re aware. I’m the same way. I was irate when that happened. Just have to keep coaching ourselves through it,” Meyer said.