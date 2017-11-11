Snyder OKs Budget Bill That Funds Rape Kit Tracking System

LANSING (AP) – Gov. Rick Snyder has signed into law more than $50 million in additional federal and state spending to implement a sexual assault evidence kit tracking system, fight opioid addiction and boost other budget priorities.

Snyder says having a statewide rape evidence kit tracking system is “long overdue.”

The supplemental budget bill enacted Thursday also reimburses costs incurred by the National Guard to aid in hurricane relief. It also restores about $3 million in spending Snyder previously vetoed.

Reinstated spending will fund a study of the potential of genomic testing to identify people with a propensity for addiction to painkillers. There’s also money for a new playscape at a state park, a Muskegon charter school and to train grocers and others to prepare, clean and sanitize equipment used to serve draft beer.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

