Woman Jumps To Safety From Blaze That Totaled 2 Roseville Homes

ROSEVILLE (WWJ) – A woman narrowly escaped a fire that destroyed two homes in Roseville Saturday morning.
A neighbor alerted the woman of the fire on Birmingham Street, near 12 Mile and Utica roads, around 5 a.m. The woman jumped from the second story onto a carport to escape the blaze. A police officer and the neighbor then assisted pulling the woman across the street after an electrical wire burned and fell to the ground.
The woman was taken to a hospital with an injury to her leg.
Both homes were totally destroyed.
Several crews, including Roseville, St. Clair Shores, Eastpointe and Fraser, responded to the blaze.
A cause has not been determined.