Missing Michigan Teens Believed To Be Together In Ohio

WAYNE COUNTY (WWJ) – Authorities are searching for two teens from Michigan who are believed to be near Toledo, Ohio area.

Lillian Nguyen, 16, of Canton and Timothy Wieber, 16, of Plymouth Township were last seen at their respective homes Saturday night — police believe they are traveling together in a gray 2017 Jeep Wrangler with a Michigan license plate DNV 2598.

Nguyen is described as an Asian female with black hair and brown eyes, wearing blue jeans, a blue jean jacket, white Converse shoes and a black and white striped scarf.

Wieber is described as a white male with brown hair and eyes, wearing a green jacket, black hoodie, blue jeans, and black boots.

Nguyen suffers from depression and both teens have made suicidal statements to family and friends. Wieber has attempted to run away in the past.

They used an ATM Saturday night around 11 p.m. in the area of Rossford, Ohio, just outside of Toledo.

If you have information on the whereabouts of these teens, you are asked to call the police. The Canton Police Department is handling Nguyen’s case and can be reached at 734-394-5400. For information on Wieber, you are asked to contact the Plymouth Township Police Department at (734) 354-3232.

 

 

