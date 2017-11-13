14-Year-Old Clinton Township Boy Missing [PHOTO]

jayden moore 14 Year Old Clinton Township Boy Missing [PHOTO]

Jayden Moore (Photo: Clinton Township Police)

CLINTON TWP. (WWJ) – Clinton Township police are asking for help from the public to find a missing teen.

Jayden Xavier Moore, 14, is in the legal custody of his grandmother, according to police. It’s believe he may be headed to Lima, Ohio to see his natural mother who is in the hospital.

Moore is described as a light-skinned black male, 6’2” tall and around 230 lbs. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow, blue and red plaid shirt. Police reported the missing teen on Monday but did not say when, exactly, he disappeared.

Anyone who sees this missing teen or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call call Clinton Township Police detectives at 586-493-7840 during regular business house, or 586-493-7803 anytime.

