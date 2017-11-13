Police: Fenton Man Solicited Nude Photos From Underage Girls Online

FLINT (WWJ) – A southeast Michigan man is facing a child pornography charge after authorities say he preyed on young girls online.
The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit and an FBI task force arrested 46-year old Ray Matthew Moore, II, following an investigation that uncovered “digital evidence” at his home in Fenton.
Moore was arraigned in U.S. District Court in Flint on Monday, November 6, on a charge of manufacture and possession of child sexually abusive materials.
Police began looking into Moore’s online activities after they say he asked underage girls to send him nude pictures over the internet.
The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) has compiles some resources to help at this link. Anyone with information regarding possible child sexual exploitation is urged to report it to the CyberTipLine at this link.