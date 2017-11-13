Lyft To Serve Toronto Next Month In First Foray Outside US

DETROIT (AP) – Lyft is planning to make its first trip outside the U.S. by carrying passengers in Toronto.

The ride-hailing service says it’s recruiting drivers starting Monday in Canada’s largest city and expects to begin service sometime in December.

It’s another move in Lyft’s plan to compete with rival Uber, which now is in 77 countries.

Lyft says 50,000 people in greater Toronto already have downloaded its app.

When service begins, Lyft hopes to have enough drivers to respond to ride requests in two-to-three minutes as it does in major U.S. cities.

Lyft CEO Logan Green has said the company plans further international expansion. But Lyft won’t say which city is next.

Uber has 40 million customers worldwide. Lyft won’t reveal its customer count but says it does 1 million rides daily.

 

 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

