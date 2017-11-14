Best Indoor Play Gyms For Kids In Detroit

By Lori Melton

Cooler temperatures come with fall colors and soon the snowy Michigan winter will follow. If you have a house full of fidgety kids, have no fear! There are plenty of fun indoor play places in the Greater Detroit area that will keep the kids out of the weather and running, jumping, bouncing, and playing for hours. Check out our picks below for five of the best indoor play gyms for kids in and around the Motor City.

Castaway Play Cafe

1800 N. Burkhart Road

Howell, MI 48855

(517) 545-7386

www.castawayplay.com

Castaway Play Café is about an hour west of Detroit and is home to Michigan’s largest indoor play structure. Kids can climb several stories on a bamboo-style structure, cross bridges, bounce balls and slide down several slides. There are multiple bounce houses, an arcade and older kids and teens can have a blast playing multi-level laser tag. Food is made fresh in-house from a large menu. You can also book birthday parties, overnight lock-ins and more. There is free Wi-fi and lots of places for parents and adults to sit and relax while the kids play.

Bounce House

9800 East 8 Mile Road

Detroit, MI 48234

(313) 366-4300

www.bouncehouseonline.com 9800 East 8 Mile RoadDetroit, MI 48234(313) 366-4300

If your kids have lots of energy to burn, Bounce House is great place for them to do it. There are eight huge bounce structures/slides, a basketball court, FREE arcade games and a private TV lounge for parents. Bounce House is a popular spot for class field trips and birthday parties. The price is right, too, with the $10 Play All Day per child entry fee. Plus, they are open seven days a week and offer discount coupons.

C.J. Barrymore’s Entertainment

21750 Hall Road

Clinton Township, MI 48038

(586) 469-2800

www.cjbarrymores.com C.J. Barrymore’s is an indoor/outdoor sports and entertainment mecca. Over 150 games fill the 10,000-square foot arcade. There are regulation bowling lanes, miniature bowling, bumper cars, laser tag (complete with fog, black lights, pylons and more), an indoor golf dome, an XD interactive 3D shooting gallery ride, a full restaurant, concession stand and more. Kids of all ages will have hours of fun. In warmer weather outdoor fun includes a zip line, Indy Go Kart track and much more. Related: Best Rainy Day Activities in Metro Detroit

Detroit Kid City

29115 Greenfield Road

Southfield, MI 48076

(248) 443-5300

www.detroitkidcity.com Imagination is in full play at Detroit Kid City, which is an optimum entertainment park for kids age one to eight-years-old. This is a fun, mini Detroit play city where kids run the “businesses,” like the auto factory, bank, barber shop, pizza shop, music studio and more using toys, props, dress up costumes and more. If you’re looking for hours of indoor, gadget-free fun – look no further than this innovative and imaginative mini Motor City. There is also a Clinton Township location. They also serve great roasted coffee and Michigan-made snacks.

Our Little Big World

310 Livernois Road

Ferndale, MI 48220

(248) 308-5444

www.ourlittlebigworld.com This Ferndale-based play place is so unique as it blends play with creative arts and education and is geared towards kids and their parents. Our Little Big World is a Paint and Play Gallery. The large, open play space boasts a “soft” play system, climbing wall, and small, themed rooms designed to get kids’ imaginations flowing. Graphics for international cultures fill the bright, inviting, colorful space. Paint and Play guided activities are offered at different age levels, for both kids and parents. You’ll learn different painting techniques and even some fun art history. If you’re looking for a different place to host a birthday party, this place is perfect!

Related: Best Bowling Alleys for a Night Out in Metro Detroit