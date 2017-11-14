Report: 2 People Shot In Ortonville; Police Searching For Shooter

ORTONVILLE (WWJ) – Developing in northern Oakland County — multiple unconfirmed reports of an active shooter situation near downtown Ortonville.
Reports say that two people have been shot and have been taken to an area hospital — Oakland County Sheriff’s actively searching for the shooter.
Sam Caryl manages a Jet’s Pizza at Ortonville and Grange Hall roads –not far from where police have gathered at an apartment complex:
“We got a couple calls from the neighboring company — neighbors saying there was a shooting real close,” said Caryl. “I called my GM, and they wanted to shut down immediately.”
Another employee, Ashley, telling WWJ that several police cars and ambulances “flew past” the restaurant — adding that a parent from Ortonville High School called to see if they had locked their doors because police had locked down the high school and wanted to make sure the employees were safe.
