Marvin Jones Blew Away Katy Perry In American Idol Audition [VIDEO]

If Katy Perry’s initial reaction is any indication, Marvin Jones might make some noise on American Idol.

Jones, who’s no stranger to the mic, auditioned for a spot on next year’s show during the Lions’ Week 7 bye. He sang Tank’s ‘I Can’t Make You Love Me’ to the American Idol judging panel of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

Perry, in particular, was impressed.

“Why didn’t you pursue music?” an incredulous Perry asked.

Before Jones could respond, Bryan exclaimed, “Because he ran a 4.3!”

Said Jones, 27, “I could have done it early on, but I was just always playing sports.”

Jones began signing in his church choir at the age of four. He didn’t like it at first, often crying when put on the spot, but it soon became a passion.

He has a full recording studio in the basement of his Detroit home, writes his own songs and hopes to one day be featured in a TV show or a movie.

“I’ll do stuff behind the scenes,” he said. “If I’m doing a song and I send it to MTV so it could be on a soundtrack or a show, that’s kind of what I’d do.”

Of course, Jones has a decent career as it is. The wide receiver, who signed a five-year, $40 million contract with the Lions last year, leads the team in touchdowns (5) in his second season.

American Idol will premier on March 11. It remains to be seen whether Jones, audition No. 40025, will make the cut.

Either way, he’s happy he put himself out there.

“It was definitely an awesome experience,” he said. “Singing in front of the legend (Richie) — one of the GOATS — and two future legends. It was definitely an experience to remember.”