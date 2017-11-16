Chief Of Staff For Rep. Brenda Lawrence Resigns Amid Harassment Allegations

WASHINGTON (WWJ/AP) – The chief of staff for a Michigan lawmaker has resigned following sexual harassment allegations by former female aides.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence said in a statement Thursday that she has accepted Dwayne Duron Marshall’s resignation.

“No employee should ever be made to feel intimidated, harassed or otherwise discriminated against in their place of work,” Lawrence said in a statement. “Every employee should feel free to present their concerns with the expectation that those concerns will be quickly and directly addressed and resolved.”

She placed Marshall on administrative leave last week pending the results of an investigation following a Politico report detailing allegations of inappropriate behavior. The former staff members told Politico that Marshall’s troubling behavior had ranged from inappropriate and disrespectful comments to unwanted touching.

“Validating an environment of zero tolerance for harassment of any kind is a high priority of mine,” Lawrence added.

Marshall denied the allegations.

Several former aides said they had addressed Lawrence, of Southfield, with their concerns.

Lawrence said last week that she had never received any sexual harassment complaints from staff members. She is a former harassment complaint investigator who recently introduced legislation to require such training for congressional staff.

