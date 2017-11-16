Downriver’s Beloved Skateland Is Closing Down, Possibly In December

WOODHAVEN (WWJ) – One of the most popular hangouts for young people Downriver over the past four decades is closing its doors.

Skateland, located on Allen Road in Woodhaven, shared a message on Facebook this week that it will no longer be in business, and could be closing as soon as next month.

“We would like to take a few moments formally announce that we in the process of selling the facility and property,” the post read. “We may be closing in late December.”

Owners and siblings Jill Rookard, Jeff Rookard, Bill Rookard and Lisa Swetz said it was their parents’ wish to provide family entertainment to the community — and while they’d like to remain in business for another 40 years, they now have an opportunity to realize other goals and dreams.

The rink will stay open for skating, classes, private parties and birthday parties through the middle of December.

A final closing date has yet to be determined, but the owners say they’re going to throw a big going away party before it happens.

