Officials: Water Safe At 3 Schools Amid Chemical Concerns

ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) – Officials say says trace levels of hazardous chemicals in water at three western Michigan elementary schools don’t pose a public health risk.
Rockford Public Schools Superintendent Michael Shibler released an update Wednesday on testing. The state had agreed to test water quality in wells serving the schools after contamination concerns near another school.
The tests were at Crestwood, Cannonsburg and Lakes elementary schools. Officials earlier shut off drinking fountains and provided bottled water at East Rockford Middle School amid tests, but those showed no signs of hazardous chemicals.
Wolverine World Wide used chemicals at its former tannery in Rockford to waterproof leather for shoes. Dump sites have turned up in the area. The company said Wednesday it’s offering more people near a former landfill in Belmont whole-house water filter systems.
