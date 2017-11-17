Best Job Ever! Volunteer Puppy Raisers Wanted By Leader Dogs For The Blind

ROCHESTER HILLS (WWJ) – Calling all dog lovers: A non-profit is looking for volunteer puppy raisers to host future seeing-eye dogs.
Rochester Hills-based Leader Dogs for the Blind is also in need of host homes for Leader Dog Moms through up to four litters.
Puppy raisers are responsible for housebreaking and teaching good manners, as well as basic obedience training. Leader Dog Mom hosts are responsible for keeping breeding dogs healthy and safe in their homes, whelping puppy litters and caring for puppies for their first six to seven weeks of life.
All volunteers receive training and comprehensive support from Leader Dog’s breeding department, canine development specialists and veterinary staff.
“The future of our guide dog program depends on volunteers who provide loving homes for our Leader Dog puppies, and host specially selected breeding dogs,” Sue Daniels, President and CEO of Leader Dog, said in a statement. “This dedicated group of volunteers directly contributes to a puppy’s chance of becoming a Leader Dog.”
Combined, there are over 900 volunteers that help Leader Dog to empower people who are blind, visually impaired or Deaf Blind. For more information on volunteering with Leader Dog, visit leaderdog.org/volunteers or call 888-777-5332.