Baker Mayfield Grabs Crotch, Says ‘F**k You’ To Kansas Players After TD [VIDEO]

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has been in the headlines a bunch this college football season. From planting a flag in the middle of the Ohio State field to storming onto the scene as a Heisman Trophy favorite, it seems like every week he is being talked about. That is again the case today, but not for a good reason.

The fourth ranked Sooners were playing at the lousy Kansas Jayhawks this afternoon, and normally there wouldn’t be any reason to talk about this game. Oklahoma ended up winning 41-3 on Saturday, but it wasn’t the game people were talking about, but a touchdown celebration by Mayfield.

Following a touchdown pass late in the third quarter, Mayfield is seen grabbing his crotch and mouthing “F**k You” to the Jayhawks’ sidelines. The video can be seen below.

Baker Mayfield didn't feel like taking the high road today pic.twitter.com/30Q5UFk264 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 18, 2017

Well that’s not very sportsmanlike, Baker. However, there is a little bit of a backstory to this.

The Kansas players refused to shake hands with the Sooners’ captains — which included Mayfield — during the coin toss, and the Jayhawks were also flagged for a late hit on Mayfield in the second quarter. So despite this being a blowout, there was still a little bit of bad blood between the two foes.

Obviously, Mayfield must have been set off by Kansas to do something like this, but it still isn’t a good look for him or Oklahoma. Especially as he tries to win over the Heisman Trophy voters over these final few weeks. It’ll be interesting to see if any discipline comes out of this or if he’ll just issue a lame apology.

Mayfield finished the day completing 20-of-30 pass attempts for 257 yards and three touchdowns.