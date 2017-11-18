Did You Get Gas At Meijer On Friday? It Could Be Contaminated

CLINTON TWP. (WWJ) – If you gassed up your car at Meijer on Friday — you’ll want to pay attention.

The retailer says regular unleaded, mid-grade unleaded, and diesel fuel sold at the Meijer store on Groesbeck Highway, near 17 Mile in Clinton Township, may be contaminated.

Anyone who filled up at the store between 2:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 could be affected.

Meijer says roughly 250 people could be driving around with the contaminated gas, and they’re trying to reach those customers.

Customers who purchased premium unleaded are not impacted. No other Meijer gas stations were affected.

Anyone who purchased the gas is asked to contact Meijer at 1-800-543-3704.

