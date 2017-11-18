Detroit Red Wings, NHL, Luke Witkowski

Red Wings’ Witkowski Won’t Appeal 10-Game Suspension

DETROIT (AP) — Red Wings forward Luke Witkowski says he will not appeal his 10-game suspension for his actions in Detroit’s brawl with Calgary on Wednesday night.

Witkowski went after Calgary’s Brett Kulak late in an 8-2 victory. The fight escalated when Witkowski, who had been escorted off the ice by the linesmen, attempted to return to the fray and was jabbed by the stick of Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk.

Witkowski said in a statement Saturday he has accepted that an appeal would have “little to no chance” of success.

