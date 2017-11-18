Top 10 Thanksgiving Travel Destinations This Year

DETROIT (WWJ) – Millions of people will be traveling across America for the long Thanksgiving weekend. So, where is everyone going?

AAA says most travelers are heading to theme-park and warm-weather destinations this Thanksgiving. Both Orlando, Florida, and Anaheim, California, top this year’s top 10 holiday destinations based on AAA.com bookings.

Compared to previous years, New York City, Las Vegas and San Francisco are also gaining popularity as holiday hot spots.

Top 10 Thanksgiving Travel Destinations

  1. Orlando, Florida
  2. Anaheim, California
  3. New York City, New York
  4. Honolulu, Hawaii
  5. Las Vegas, Nevada
  6. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
  7. Cancun, Mexico
  8. San Francisco, California
  9. Kahului, Maui, Hawaii
  10. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
