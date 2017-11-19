2 Dead, 2 Arrested After Home Invasion Shootout In Thumb

GREENLEAF TOWNSHIP, Michigan (AP) – Police say a shootout following a home invasion has left two men dead and two others arrested in Michigan’s Thumb region.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office says a homeowner called 911 about 5 a.m. Sunday to report he had been shot in the leg and returned fire after the Greenleaf Township break-in.
It says officers found one suspect dead in the home, and the homeowner said two others had fled the scene. The Port Huron Times Herald reports officers found a second man dead from a gunshot wound inside a stolen vehicle in a nearby ditch.
Sheriff Garry Biniecki says two other men have been taken into custody, and the homeowner was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The names of the homeowner and the suspects were not immediately released.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)