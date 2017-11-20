Cavs’ J.R. Smith Appears To Smoke Marijuana At Jay-Z Concert In Detroit [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

Saturday night, Jay-Z took over Little Caesars Arena and stars were in attendance.

Cleveland Cavalier players LeBron James, Dwayne Wade and J.R. Smith took in the performance as well as Detroit rapper Big Sean.

The Cavs are in town since they take on the Pistons Monday night. The team must have come in early for the game and wanted to see one of the greatest rappers of all-time.

Jay Z Puts Big Sean, Lebron James & Dwyane Wade In The Turnt Spot All Night https://t.co/n7amQQvdWp pic.twitter.com/rWrP52eXgQ — Terez Owens (@TerezOwens) November 20, 2017

One of my friends was in attendance for the concert and actually sat really close to the Cavs players. While watching the video I noticed something very interesting.

J.R. Smith is smoking on something during the concert in a very inconspicuous way. I was told the smell of marijuana was flowing from their direction and for all I know it could have been the people around the shooting guard.

Cavs JR Smith appears to be smoking marijuana at the Jay-Z concert. Who would hide an e-cig like that? #jrsmith #cavs pic.twitter.com/nUmRPaeUaA — Evan Jankens (@KINGoftheKC) November 20, 2017

It very well could just be an e-cigarette or what the kids like to call a JUUL — which is another vapor apparatus for smoking.

Minnesota Timberwolves’ center Karl-Anthony Towns did speak last week about how he believes it’s time for the NBA to allow medical marijuana within the league.

Towns raised the issue when asked by an ESPN reporter what change he would make if he were in NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s place.

Do you think the players should be able to smoke marijuana if it’s medically legal in the state they play in?