Detroit Lions To Open Gates Early For Thanksgiving Day Game At Ford Field

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions are opening Ford Field gates 30 minutes early (10 AM) and strongly encouraging fans to arrive early for the team’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Minnesota Vikings Thursday, November 23 to avoid heavy traffic congestion following the 2017 America’s Thanksgiving Parade. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 PM ET.

Fans should also be prepared for road closures due to both the parade and Turkey Trot races. The Turkey Trot 10K starts at 7:30 AM, followed by the Turkey Trot 5K at 8:30 AM. America’s Thanksgiving Parade is scheduled to begin at 8:50 AM on Woodward Ave. near Kirby St. and ends on Woodward Ave. near Congress St.

Guests coming to the game are advised to exit the freeway on whichever side of Woodward Ave. they plan to park. For those parking at lots surrounding Ford Field, please exit on the east side of Woodward Ave. Most gameday parking lots will open at 7 AM.

Detroit People Mover

The Detroit People Mover will have free rides from 6 AM to 7 PM on Thanksgiving. Please visit the Detroit People Mover’s website for locations, http://www.thepeoplemover.com/map.html. Fans traveling to the Detroit Lions game should exit at the Broadway station.

Q-Line

Please note that the Q-Line streetcar will not be operational on Thanksgiving Day due to the Woodward Ave. street closures.

DTE Energy Power Hour and giveaways

The DTE Energy Power Hour promotion at Blitz and Bud Light Party Zone will also be extended and run from 10 AM – 11:30 AM with food and beverage pricing that includes:

$2 hot dogs

$2 soda and water

$3 Bud Light drafts and 12 oz. Budweiser and Bud Light cans

$3 well drinks

$5 specialty cocktails (served in mason jar)

Bloody Mary (at BLITZ)

Sangria (at Bud Light Party Zone)

Blitz’s indoor tailgate will feature fan photo opportunities with the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders along with a Spin-It to Win-it game. At the Bud Light Party Zone, Lions Legends T Lomas Brown and WR Herman Moore will be on hand for a chalk talk, meet and greet and autograph opportunity.

Additionally, the first 25,000 fans arriving at Ford Field will receive a Detroit Lions WR Golden Tate bobble head doll and the first 55,000 will receive a commemorative Thanksgiving Day game rally towel courtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

Fans entering the stadium between 10 AM – 10:30 AM are eligible to win two sideline passes for pregame warmups sponsored by Pepsi. To enter the giveaway, fans can post photos to their Twitter and Instagram accounts showing their Lions pride and use the hashtag #OnePride prior to 10:30 AM. Submitted photos also have a chance to be featured on the video board during the game as well as Detroitlions.com and team social media channels.

The Pride Plaza tailgate outside of Ford Field will also kick off at 9:30 AM and include tailgate games, food trucks and more.