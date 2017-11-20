Ex-NFL Receiver Terry Glenn Dead After Dallas-Area Wreck

IRVING, TX - JANUARY 13: Terry Glenn #83 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during the final moments of the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the New York Giants at Texas Stadium on January 13, 2008 in Irving, Texas. The Giants defeated the Cowboys 21-17. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

DALLAS (AP) — Officials say former Cowboys receiver Terry Glenn has died following a one-vehicle rollover traffic accident near Dallas that left his fiancée slightly hurt.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office says Glenn died shortly before 1 a.m. Monday at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. The ex-Ohio State standout was 43.

Irving police are investigating the cause of the wreck at 12:18 a.m. on eastbound Highway 114. Police spokeswoman Chelsey Jones says Glenn, who lived in the Dallas area, was driving when the vehicle left the highway, struck a concrete barrier and rolled. Glenn was ejected. Jones says his fiancée suffered minor injuries. Her name and further details weren’t released.

Glenn played 12 seasons in the NFL, from 1996 to 2007, with the New England Patriots, the Green Bay Packers and the Cowboys.
