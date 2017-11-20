Florida Man Struck, Killed By Car In St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (WWJ) – A Florida man was struck and killed by a car early Sunday morning while walking along a road in St. Clair County.

The sheriff’s office says 33-year-old Robert Hahn from the Orlando area was a pedestrian along King Road near St. Clair around 2:30 a.m when he was hit by a car driven by a 20-year-old St. Clair woman.

Hahn was treated by first responders but died from his injuries.

Investigators are expected to turn their findings from the crash over to the St. Clair County Prosecutors office.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch