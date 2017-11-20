Florida Man Struck, Killed By Car In St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (WWJ) – A Florida man was struck and killed by a car early Sunday morning while walking along a road in St. Clair County.
The sheriff’s office says 33-year-old Robert Hahn from the Orlando area was a pedestrian along King Road near St. Clair around 2:30 a.m when he was hit by a car driven by a 20-year-old St. Clair woman.
Hahn was treated by first responders but died from his injuries.
Investigators are expected to turn their findings from the crash over to the St. Clair County Prosecutors office.