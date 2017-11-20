Harrison Ford Comes To The Rescue After Car Accident

Filed Under: Harrison Ford
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Actor Harrison Ford attends the 'Morning Glory' UK premiere at the Empire Leicester Square on January 11, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) — Harrison Ford came to the real-life rescue of a woman who was involved in a car accident north of Los Angeles.

Santa Paula, California, police tell the Ventura County Star that the actor and a friend were in the area when a car rolled off a highway in the small town Sunday around noon. Senior Officer Matt Alonzo says Ford and the friend came to the driver’s aide and acted as good Samaritans. He says Ford and other people on scene were able to help the woman out of the car. She suffered minor injuries.

TMZ published pictures Sunday of Ford standing by the car on the side of a hill and talking with police.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

