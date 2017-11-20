Fatal Crash, Chelsea, Washtenaw County, Michigan State Police, Police Chase, Stolen Vehicle
Police Chase Of Stolen Vehicle Ends In Fatal Crash In Washtenaw County

Filed Under: Chelsea, fatal crash, michigan state police, police chase, stolen vehicle, Washtenaw County

CHELSEA (WWJ) — A 34-year old man is in custody following a police chase in Washtenaw County that ended in a fatal crash.

The fatal crash happened Monday afternoon as the Michigan State Police were investigating a stolen vehicle — a Chrysler 300. After spotting the car traveling eastbound on I-94 just before 3 p.m., police tried to pull the suspect over but he exited the freeway at M-52 near Chelsea.

The officer activated his emergency lights for the traffic stop just north of I-94 on M-52, with the driver beginning to pull over to the shoulder of the road before then suddenly speeding off. The officer pursued the stolen vehicle for a short distance before the suspect crashed into another vehicle — a Chevrolet Traverse exiting the Country Market parking lot. The driver of the Traverse — a 52-year old woman — was pronounced dead on the scene.

M-52 was closed for nearly five hours as officials were on the scene.

The suspect driving the stolen vehicle was taken into custody and is being treated for injuries. Charges are pending.

This crash remains under investigation. The identity of the suspect and victim has not been released at this time.

Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Fifth District Headquarters at 269-657-6081.

