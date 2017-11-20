Wayne County Lightfest Closed Due To Flooding

WESTLAND (WWJ) – Due to flooding on Hines Drive, Wayne County Lightfest will remain closed Monday, November 20.

Visitors are are urged to check Wayne County Parks website and social media for updates on when it will reopen.

Lightfest runs from through December 31, with the exception Sunday, December 25 — Christmas Day, which Lightfest will be closed. Regular hours are Monday through Friday,7 p.m – 10 p.m.; and Saturday  through Sunday, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

A tradition billed as “the Midwest’s largest and longest light show,”  this sparkling, drive-through holiday wonderland features more than 47 giant animated lighted holiday displays.

Visitors enter Lightfest at Hines Drive and Merriman Road in Westland and exit onto Warren Avenue near Telegraph Road in Dearborn Heights.  The cost per vehicle is $5.

When you go, make sure that you stop at the Santa Shelter at the end of the Lightfest in the Warrendale Shelter to visit Santa and purchase some refreshments (through December 23). The cost for Santa photos is $8.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch