Wayne County Lightfest Closed Due To Flooding

WESTLAND (WWJ) – Due to flooding on Hines Drive, Wayne County Lightfest will remain closed Monday, November 20.
Visitors are are urged to check Wayne County Parks website and social media for updates on when it will reopen.
Lightfest runs from through December 31, with the exception Sunday, December 25 — Christmas Day, which Lightfest will be closed. Regular hours are Monday through Friday,7 p.m – 10 p.m.; and Saturday through Sunday, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
A tradition billed as “the Midwest’s largest and longest light show,” this sparkling, drive-through holiday wonderland features more than 47 giant animated lighted holiday displays.
Visitors enter Lightfest at Hines Drive and Merriman Road in Westland and exit onto Warren Avenue near Telegraph Road in Dearborn Heights. The cost per vehicle is $5.
When you go, make sure that you stop at the Santa Shelter at the end of the Lightfest in the Warrendale Shelter to visit Santa and purchase some refreshments (through December 23). The cost for Santa photos is $8.