Cousins Says He Was Ejected For Using Big-Man Fundamentals

Filed Under: Demarcus Cousins

By BRETT MARTEL, AP Sports Writer

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans center DeMarcus Cousins says he was protecting a rebound the way all big men are taught when he was ejected for a flagrant foul during a game against Oklahoma City.

Cousins was called for a flagrant-two foul when he raised his right elbow near Thunder guard Russell Westbrook’s head during the third quarter of the Pelicans’ 114-107 victory Monday night.

Cousins, who did not speak about the play until after Tuesday’s practice, says Westbrook “did a good job of selling” the foul in the way he fell to the floor.

Cousins says he has been instructed since youth basketball that front-court players should keep their elbows “high and out” to protect rebounds.

Cousins adds that he’s not sure what he can do differently going forward other than sending Christmas cards to NBA officials and league headquarters.
___
More AP NBA: http://www.apnews.com/tags/NBAbasketball

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch