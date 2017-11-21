Larry Nassar, MSU Gymnastics, USA Gymnastics, Sexual Assault, Michigan State University
Dr. Larry Nassar Facing At Least 25 Years In Prison

Filed Under: Larry Nassar, Michigan State University, MSU Gymnastics, sexual assault, USA Gymnastics
Former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is seen in the 55th District Court where Judge Donald Allen Jr. bound him over on June 23, 2017 in Mason, Michigan to stand trial on 12 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. (Credit: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images)

LANSING (WWJ/AP) — A person with knowledge of the agreement says former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics Dr. Larry Nassar will plead guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault and face at least 25 years in prison.

The person was not authorized to publicly discuss the agreement ahead of tomorrow’s court hearing. The plea deal calls for a minimum prison sentence of 25 years. But the judge could go higher and set the minimum at 40 years.

Nassar, 54, is charged with molesting seven girls, all but one of whom were gymnasts, mostly under the guise of treatment at his Lansing-area home and a campus clinic.

Doctor Nassar is charged with molesting seven girls under the guise of treatment at his home and a campus clinic. Separately, Nassar is awaiting sentencing for child pornography. He’s also being sued by more than 125 women and girls.

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney are among the women who have publicly said they were among Nassar’s victims.

The girls have testified that Nassar molested them with his hands — sometimes when a parent was present in the room — while they sought help for gymnastics injuries.

“He convinced these girls that this was some type of legitimate treatment,” Assistant Attorney General Angela Poviliatis told a judge last summer. “Why would they question him? Why would they question this gymnastics god?”

Separately, Nassar is charged with similar crimes in Eaton County, the location of an elite gymnastics club. He also is awaiting sentencing in federal court on child pornography charges.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

