Dr. Larry Nassar Facing At Least 25 Years In Prison

LANSING (WWJ/AP) — A person with knowledge of the agreement says former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics Dr. Larry Nassar will plead guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault and face at least 25 years in prison.

The person was not authorized to publicly discuss the agreement ahead of tomorrow’s court hearing. The plea deal calls for a minimum prison sentence of 25 years. But the judge could go higher and set the minimum at 40 years.

Nassar, 54, is charged with molesting seven girls, all but one of whom were gymnasts, mostly under the guise of treatment at his Lansing-area home and a campus clinic.

Separately, Nassar is awaiting sentencing for child pornography. He's also being sued by more than 125 women and girls.

Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney are among the women who have publicly said they were among Nassar’s victims.

The girls have testified that Nassar molested them with his hands — sometimes when a parent was present in the room — while they sought help for gymnastics injuries.

“He convinced these girls that this was some type of legitimate treatment,” Assistant Attorney General Angela Poviliatis told a judge last summer. “Why would they question him? Why would they question this gymnastics god?”

Separately, Nassar is charged with similar crimes in Eaton County, the location of an elite gymnastics club. He also is awaiting sentencing in federal court on child pornography charges.

