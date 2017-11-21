Justin Verlander Posts His 1 Of 1 Ford GT [VIDEO/PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
Even though Justin Verlander left the Motor City — it doesn’t mean the Motor City left him.
Since winning the World Series with the Houston Astros, he has been basically everywhere living his best life. He married Kate Upton in Italy, appeared on the NBC “Today Show” — and even went and watched “Saturday Night Live” where he met Eminem.
Really enjoyed meeting you, thanks for having me on @buildseriesnyc today! (Repost via @schultz_report) Special thanks to my man @justinverlander for a really cool and candid interview today on @buildseriesnyc. Check the link in my bio to learn how he and the equally awesome @kateupton were late … to their own wedding! #killingit — also give @winsforwarriors a follow for the hugely important work they are doing to help our veterans.
Tuesday afternoon, Verlander took to his Instagram to post a video and photo of his new car. It’s a 2017 Ford GT that he labeled at “1 of 1.” I’m guessing that means there’s none other like it.
I’m not really sure exactly what makes it a “1 of 1” but I’ll take the man’s word for it.
According to caranddriver.com the base price of this vehicle is $453,750.
This is a car built on sentimentality. Sure, there were other reasons for the GT, such as creating a technology test bed and taking Ford’s brand onto the international racing circuit to be enhanced by its reflected glitz. But ultimately, a family with serious resources just thought a class win at Le Mans on the 50th anniversary of Ferrari’s famous drubbing would be cool. And with a lot of sweat, a few tears, and a dash of luck, their people made it possible. All of that is embedded in this car. The experience is singular.
Does anyone live a better life than Justin Verlander?