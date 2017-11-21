CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Justin Verlander Posts His 1 Of 1 Ford GT [VIDEO/PHOTO]

Filed Under: Justin Verlander

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Even though Justin Verlander left the Motor City — it doesn’t mean the Motor City left him.

Since winning the World Series with the Houston Astros, he has been basically everywhere living his best life. He married Kate Upton in Italy, appeared on the NBC “Today Show” — and even went and watched “Saturday Night Live” where he met Eminem.

Wow!!! So badass watching @eminem kill it last night at @nbcsnl #detroit #legend #walkonwater #stan #lovethewayyoulie

A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on

Tuesday afternoon, Verlander took to his Instagram to post a video and photo of his new car. It’s a 2017 Ford GT that he labeled at “1 of 1.” I’m guessing that means there’s none other like it.

It’s heeeeeeere!!! #fordgt #1of1 #liquidiceblue @ford @fordperformance

A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on

I’m not really sure exactly what makes it a “1 of 1” but I’ll take the man’s word for it.

🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 #fordgt

A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on

According to caranddriver.com the base price of this vehicle is $453,750.

This is a car built on sentimentality. Sure, there were other reasons for the GT, such as creating a technology test bed and taking Ford’s brand onto the international racing circuit to be enhanced by its reflected glitz. But ultimately, a family with serious resources just thought a class win at Le Mans on the 50th anniversary of Ferrari’s famous drubbing would be cool. And with a lot of sweat, a few tears, and a dash of luck, their people made it possible. All of that is embedded in this car. The experience is singular.

Does anyone live a better life than Justin Verlander?

