Justin Verlander Posts His 1 Of 1 Ford GT [VIDEO/PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Even though Justin Verlander left the Motor City — it doesn’t mean the Motor City left him.

Since winning the World Series with the Houston Astros, he has been basically everywhere living his best life. He married Kate Upton in Italy, appeared on the NBC “Today Show” — and even went and watched “Saturday Night Live” where he met Eminem.

Wow!!! So badass watching @eminem kill it last night at @nbcsnl #detroit #legend #walkonwater #stan #lovethewayyoulie A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on Nov 19, 2017 at 9:22am PST

Tuesday afternoon, Verlander took to his Instagram to post a video and photo of his new car. It’s a 2017 Ford GT that he labeled at “1 of 1.” I’m guessing that means there’s none other like it.

It’s heeeeeeere!!! #fordgt #1of1 #liquidiceblue @ford @fordperformance A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on Nov 21, 2017 at 10:35am PST

I’m not really sure exactly what makes it a “1 of 1” but I’ll take the man’s word for it.

🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 #fordgt A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on Nov 21, 2017 at 11:35am PST

According to caranddriver.com the base price of this vehicle is $453,750.

This is a car built on sentimentality. Sure, there were other reasons for the GT, such as creating a technology test bed and taking Ford’s brand onto the international racing circuit to be enhanced by its reflected glitz. But ultimately, a family with serious resources just thought a class win at Le Mans on the 50th anniversary of Ferrari’s famous drubbing would be cool. And with a lot of sweat, a few tears, and a dash of luck, their people made it possible. All of that is embedded in this car. The experience is singular.

Does anyone live a better life than Justin Verlander?