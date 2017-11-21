MSU Moves Up, UM Falls Out Of College Football Playoff Rankings

Another week of the College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night with varying results for the state of Michigan’s two biggest schools.
Michigan State moved up to No. 16 in Tuesday night’s rankings after picking up a 17-7 home victory over Maryland this past week, while Michigan dropped out of the rankings after losing to No. 5 Wisconsin.
The Spartans jumped up one spot from last week’s ranking of No. 17. Michigan was No. 24 in last week’s rankings, which was the Wolverines’ first appearance in this year’s College Football Playoff rankings.
Other teams across the Big Ten that cracked the Top 25 were No. 9 Ohio State, No. 10 Penn State and No. 22 Northwestern. The top four — who would qualify for the College Football Playoff had the season ended today — were No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Miami, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Oklahoma.
There will be two more College Football Playoff rankings reveals — next Tuesday and Sunday, Dec. 3, which will be the final rankings. Below is the complete list of the College Football Playoff rankings for this week:
1) Alabama (11-0)
2) Miami (10-0)
3) Clemson (10-1)
4) Oklahoma (10-1)
5) Wisconsin (11-0)
6) Auburn (9-2)
7) Georgia (10-1)
8) Notre Dame (9-2)
9) Ohio State (9-2)
10) Penn State (9-2)
11) USC (10-2)
12) TCU (9-2)
13) Washington State (9-2)
14) Mississippi State (8-3)
15) UCF (10-0)
16) Michigan State (8-3)
17) Washington (9-2)
18) LSU (8-3)
19) Oklahoma State (8-3)
20) Memphis (9-1)
21) Stanford (8-3)
22) Northwestern (8-3)
23) Boise State (9-2)
24) South Carolina (8-3)
25) Virginia Tech (8-3)