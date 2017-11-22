CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Bills Reverse Course In Having Taylor Start Against Chiefs

Filed Under: Buffalo Bills, Tyrod Taylor

By JOHN WAWROW, AP Sports Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott is reversing course by announcing Tyrod Taylor will start at Kansas City on Sunday, a week after his decision to start rookie Nathan Peterman backfired.

McDermott called his decision to return to Taylor “the right thing for our team,” after Peterman threw five interceptions in a 54-24 loss at the Los Angeles Chargers last week.

Taylor, who is 20-18 in 2½ seasons in Buffalo, was benched after going 9 of 18 for 56 yards through 55 minutes in a 47-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 12.

Peterman is a fifth-round pick out of Pittsburgh who became the first quarterback to throw five interceptions in the first half since the NFL merger in 1970. He finished 6 of 14 for 66 yards and was replaced by Taylor to start the third quarter with Buffalo trailing 40-7.

The Bills (5-5) have lost three straight.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

