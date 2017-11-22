Detroit Police Execute Two Major Drug Busts In Back-To-Back Days

DETROIT (WWJ) — The Detroit Police Department are hailing two major drug busts this week where they took more than $500,000 worth of heroin off the streets.
In the first bust on Monday, a 33-year-old man was arrested during a raid on a home in the 2000 block of Monterey Street. In addition to the heroin, police were able to recover almost 200 grams of cocaine and marijuana.
The second raid took place on Tuesday in the 9000 block of East Warren Avenue. The Detroit Police Department’s Major Violators Unit executed a search warrant on the home and a 32-year-old man was arrested. Authorities say they confiscated $82,800 worth of heroin during the bust.
Police announced they also confiscated five guns between the two raids.