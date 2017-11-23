CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Lions Keeping Faith In Playoff Race: “We Have A Great Schedule Coming Up”

Filed Under: Darius Slay, Golden Tate, Jim Caldwell, Nevin Lawson
DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 12, 2017: Head coach Jim Caldwell of the Detroit Lions high fives tight end Darren Fells #87, after a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter of a game on November 12, 2017 against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won 38-24. (Photo by: 2017 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images)

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

If there was ever a must-win game in November, the Lions’ clash with the Vikings on Thursday was it.

A win would have pulled Detroit within one game of Minnesota in the NFC North and put the team in prime position to win its first division title since 1993.

“It was a big opportunity in a division game,” said Darius Slay. “We knew we needed this win bad.”

But the Lions were done in by yet another slow start and came up short in a 30-23 loss.

At 6-5 with five games to play, their playoff prospects don’t look great. They trail the Vikings (9-2) by three games in the division. They trail the Panthers (7-3), Falcons (6-4) and Seahawks (6-4) in the wild card, and the former two teams own the head-to-head tiebreaker.

But the Lions are maintaining hope, in part because they don’t play a single team above .500 the rest of the way. Looking ahead — even if they swear they don’t — there are wins out there for the taking.

“We have a great schedule coming up,” Golden Tate told Fox 2. “We just have to take it one play, one game at a time, and the chips will fall where they may.

“But we have to control what we can control. If we don’t win games it doesn’t matter what everyone else does.”

The Lions final five games are at Baltimore (5-5), at Tampa Bay (4-6), versus Chicago (3-7), at Cincinnati (4-6) and versus Green Bay (5-5). Unless the Packers can keep themselves in the race, they’ll very likely be without Aaron Rodgers.

“We just have to look forward,” said Marvin Jones. “We can’t go on with ‘should’ve, could’ve, would’ve.’ We have a lot of football to play and that’s what we have to focus on. We know we’ve missed some opportunities in some games, but we can’t think like that. We have to go forward and we have the team to do it. There’s no doubt in my mind that we will do it.”

At this point, the Lions best shot at making the playoffs lies in the wild card. It’ll be an uphill climb, but they’re toughest challenges are behind them.

“We’re above .500 and it’s Thanksgiving. We have a chance,” said Nevin Lawson. “This team has a fighting spirt, and we’re going to fight until we can’t fight no more.”

Jim Caldwell echoed Lawson.

“There’s a guy that I know who is in this league for a long time, who said if you’re around .500 a little bit before when you’re sitting down for your Thanksgiving meal, you’ve still got a chance,” said Caldwell. “I’ve experienced it. We were 6-6 at one point and we had to win the last four. We won the last four.”

That was with the Colts in 2010. Indianapolis got some help when Jacksonville, leading the AFC South by one game heading into Week 15, lost its final three games to cede the division title.

For the Lions to pull off a similar feat this year in the wild card, they’ll need the Falcons to lose at least twice and the Seahawks to lose at least once. It’s not a far-fetched scenario. The Falcons still have games against the Vikings, the Panthers and two games against the Saints (8-2), while the banged-up Seahawks still have to play the Eagles (9-1) and the Rams (7-3).

(Should the Lions and Seahawks end up with the same record, the tiebreaker would be the best winning percentage against NFC teams. As it stands today, the Lions are 5-4, the Seahawks 4-3.)

“We’ve got five more, so we still have time,” said Slay. “If we win out we’ll be in a good situation.”

Said Caldwell, “Don’t count us out just yet. We’ve got a lot of football yet to play and you don’t know what’s going to happen. There’s other games that are being played too. That’s a big thing. I know the media will paint it like the sky is falling, but the sky is not falling for us. We’ve got to get ourselves a little bit better and keep moving forward.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch